Corporate tax expert joins PwC Hungary

BBJ

Bálint Gombkötő has joined the Corporate Tax group at professional services firm PwC Hungary as a director from March 2018. Previously he worked at advisory KPMG Tanácsadó Kft., where he gained extensive experience in corporate taxation.

Gombkötő refined his international taxation expertise in London, in connection with international corporate taxation and the tax implications of EU accession, with special regard to Community rules on direct taxation. He has in-depth knowledge of EU law, including in particular its direct taxation aspects, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Gombkötő has gained extensive experience in tax litigation in Hungarian courts and the Court of Justice of the EU, and established a good working relationship with the EU Commission. He has clients in many sectors, including energy, commerce, real estate, and financial services. In his new role he will advise on domestic and international tax planning.

Gombkötő holds a degree in economics with legal specialization, and is a licensed tax advisor, tax expert, and stockbroker in Hungary. His hobbies include running and cooking, and he is also a Formula-1 enthusiast.