Cordia Group appoints new chief financial officer

Bence Gaál

Property developer Cordia Group announced the appointment of Péter Bódis as its new chief financial officer (CFO), replacing Tomasz Łapiński.

Péter Bódis

Bódis has more than 20 years of experience in capital markets and investment fund management in international organizations.

Between 2011 and 2018, as vice president of the management board, he was responsible for asset management at Pioneer Pekao Investment Management S.A., the oldest and largest mutual fund manager in the Polish market with more than EUR 5 billion assets under management.

Prior to that, he spent eight years at Pioneer Investments’ Vienna office, managing investment funds dedicated to Eastern Europe.

He started his career in 1997 at Creditanstalt Securities’ asset management department in Budapest.

The groupʼs new CFO earned his master’s degree in Finance in 1998 from the Budapest University of Economic Sciences. He holds the title of Chartered Financial Analyst and speaks five languages (English, German, Polish, Russian, Hungarian).

"During my career I have become acquainted with CEE markets and economies, specifically the Polish and Hungarian markets which are of key importance to Cordia now. This experience will allow me to effectively manage the group’s finances. I’m excited to join in a very intensive expansion phase with lots of challenges," said Bódis.

Łapiński, who acted as Cordia Group’s CFO since December 2017 noted, "I have decided to join the private equity sector as a partner and it will be a completely new chapter of my career. At the same time, I remain in connection with Cordia as a member of Polnord’s supervisory board."