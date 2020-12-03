ConvergenCE appoints head of property management

Real estate investor and developer ConvergenCE announced that it has recently put Bernadett Zádori in charge of its property management business line.

She took over the head position vacated by the retirement of Gabriella Fábri in the summer of 2020.

"Bernadett is an experienced professional who has been strengthening our team for almost five years," Alan A. Vincent, managing director of ConvergenCE, comments on the appointment. "She has been active in the commercial real estate market for more than a decade and a half, having previously also worked in office leasing and asset management, gaining extensive knowledge in many key areas of the industry. Her experience and personality guarantee that the department she has taken over will continue to provide high-quality service to prestigious investor groups with renewed impetus."

Csaba Zeley, head of asset management at ConvergenCE says, "We established our property management business line a decade ago to provide a level of service that meets our owners’ expectations. We have recognized that the integration of property management, tenant relationship management, marketing, and leasing tasks is essential to increase the value of our properties."

The recently appointed Zádori notes, "Iʼm very pleased with the appointment. In addition to buildings, their design and technical content, the real estate industry is primarily based on people and their needs. It’s about paying attention to the smallest details and a cohesive approach at the same time. Property management is such a diverse service, covering everything from technical, financial, and marketing tasks to continuous supervision of building services and energy efficiency operations to dedicated on-site staff. "

"We do our job well when tenants do not even realize how much effort we make in the background to provide them with the most efficient and enjoyable work environment.” she continues. "Our proactive and tenant-focused building management aims to deliver the most optimal operation solutions. The best feedback for us is if tenants simply feel comfortable in the building and are happy to stay in the long run. The many lease extensions recently signed are the best feedback on our work."