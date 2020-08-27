Compliance officer hired at bktp, adding new area to firmʼs practice

Bence Gaál

Law firm Bittera, Kohlrusz & Tóth (bktp) announced the appointment of GDPR expert Krisztina Tóth as compliance officer, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Tóth will initially focus on building a watertight compliance and ethics program for clients, with a view to expanding the practice area and offering comprehensive compliance services to other businesses in the future, bktp says.

The new compliance officer joins the 10 other lawyers at bktp as a sole practitioner. Over the course of her career, she fulfilled compliance and data protection roles at companies such as Erste Bank and Metro.

"To create a compliance program for a client of this scale is an irresistible challenge," says Tóth. "I’m looking forward to working with the team at bktp, and to creating a sophisticated program based on integrated risk assurance, to building basic compliance-awareness across the board and ensuring that all management and staff understands, uses, and applies the basics."

Csaba Bittera, one of the firmʼs three partners notes, "The time between identifying clients’ need for the role and finding Krisztina was mercifully short, and we’re thrilled to have found such a great fit not only for the position but also for our law firm. The rising demand for transparency in business means that compliance, ethics, and data protection will continue to increase in priority, so this is an intriguing avenue for us to explore."