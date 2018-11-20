Coca-Cola Hungary names country manager

Bence Gaál

Coca-Cola Hungary has announced the appointment of Péter Kerekes as its new country manager, effective November 1, bringing his two decades of marketing experience to the company, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

"Over the course of my career, Iʼve always worked on furthering the success of the most well-known brands, and Iʼve been responsible for the performance of iconic domestic and global brands," says Kerekes. "Iʼm very glad to join one of the leading companies of the world, and it will pose an interesting challenge to conduct Coca-Cola Hungaryʼs transformation from the manufacturer of the worldʼs favorite beverage to a firm offering a full drink portfolio."

Kerekes is joining Coca-Cola at what he describes as an important turning point, noting that the company will not only appear in new categories on the drinks market, but will also place paramount importance in Hungary on the realization of a "World Without Waste," its vision for more sustainable packaging.

Kerekesʼs experience in the FMCG industry comes from working at a range of companies in both domestic and international management positions. He began his career in marketing and management at Unilever, later working at brewery Dreher Sörgyárak Zrt., where he was responsible for the Dreher and Kőbányai Világos brands.

Kerekes then returned to Unilever, where he was responsible for the Domestos portfolio as regional brand manager. He was later named European innovation head, later becoming category manager of household chemical products in Hungary and marketing head of the firmʼs regional innovation center.

After a spell at Reckitt Benckiser as marketing director responsible for the Hungarian and Romanian markets, he then returned to Dreher Sörgyárak as marketing director.

From 2012 until 2017, Kerekes worked in the Canary Islands, at Compañia Cervecera de Canarias (SABMiller/AB-Inbev Group), in the position of marketing and trade marketing director. He returned to Hungary in 2017, as co-owner and business development director of online marketing agency Experience TEN Kft.

Kerekes completed his primary and secondary studies in Hungary and Brazil, earning his degree in International Business/Marketing at the University of Richmond in the U.S.