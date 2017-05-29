Coca-Cola HBC Hungary restructures commercial branch

BBJ

The commercial branch of Coca-Cola HBC Hungary is being restructured, while the company is appointing two new people to two newly established positions in its management as of June 1, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal on Friday.

Zoltán Matskási has been appointed marketing operations leader. In his new position, he will be responsible for the execution and leading of customer and channel programs, as well as creating, executing and overseeing marketing plans.

Matskási started his career at Mars in 1999, then started working at Nestlé Purina and later Nestlé Beverages in commercial and marketing positions. He joined Coca-Cola HBC Hungary in 2009, initially in commercial and market roles and later gaining sales and management experience as a commercial services leader.

Gábor Ivády has been appointed commercial excellence leader. He started his career at Unilever and later moved to Reckitt Benckiser as channel marketing team leader. Soon after joining Coca-Cola HBC Hungary as channel marketing leader, he planned and implemented several promotion strategies at the firm, and played an important role in the establishment of price policy at the company. In his new position, Ivády will be focusing on category management and will also be responsible for research and analysis.

Katalin Bányi, who is currently the commercial and marketing director of Coca-Cola HBC Hungary, is moving on to continue her career at the group’s Swiss subsidiary as commercial excellence leader. After her departure, the Hungarian firm’s commercial branch will be restructured, and her duties will be performed by three leaders: the aforementioned two new positions and the country sales director.