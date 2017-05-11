CMS Budapest appoints new real estate partner

BBJ

József Várady has been promoted partner at law firm CMS Budapest’s real estate group, from the position of senior counsel, taking effect on May 1, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Várady has been working at CMS Budapest for over 14 years, where he has been involved in several real estate transactions and advised major Hungarian and international clients on real estate projects and litigation matters related to the sector. He also has experience in corporate and financing transactions and tax matters.

“I am delighted to take a partner role within CMS. It is exciting times now in the real estate sector in Hungary and across the region, and my priority as new partner is to help further develop our No.1 real estate practice and keep servicing our clients to the highest standards,” said Várady.

The appointment is part of the joint partner promotions of CMS, Nabarro and Olswang, involving 48 partners in 26 offices. The three firms completed their merger on May 1, creating the world’s sixth largest law firm by lawyer headcount. CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang is now present with 70 offices in 39 countries.

“As our firm grows bigger and bigger, we also have to ensure the continuous growth of leadership and over the past years József has proven himself many times as an exceptional lawyer and leader,” said Gábor Czike, Head of Real Estate at CMS Budapest. “His promotion not only reflects the invaluable contribution he has made to the firm, but also our commitment to further invest in the real estate practice,” he added.