CMS Budapest adds senior expert to tax team

BBJ

Judit Kresz, previously head of tax of a regional law firm, joined the tax team of legal and tax services provider CMS Budapest as a Senior Associate on February 20, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Kresz is a registered tax advisor with 13 years of experience gained at one of the Big Four professional services networks, and at various large corporations. Due to her background, she is particularly experienced in cross-border matters, and in her previous position led the regional tax practice of nine countries within the CEE.

“Advising on tax matters at an international law firm like CMS Budapest requires a specific set of skills and knowledge that we believe Judit possesses entirely,” said Eszter Kálmán, Head of Tax at CMS Budapest. “We are very happy to have her on board and looking forward to get the best of her expertise at our practice.”