Citi Hungary names new head of commercial banking business

Bence Gaál

Citi Hungary announced the appointment of Balázs Toldi as the head of its commercial banking business (CCB) effective January 16, 2020, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The Citi commercial banking business in Hungary predominantly serves the upper tier of the SME network and digital initiatives, focusing on a variety of growth industries, the press release says. Toldi is now responsible for developing, implementing and executing Citiʼs business strategy to support the bankʼs organic growth targets in Hungary.

Toldi earned his dual global executive MBA degree from the University of Minnesota and Vienna University of Economics. He has 20 years of experience in banking and financial services. He returned to Citi after 12 years. His previous experience includes commercial leasing and sales force management. Most recently, he was head of commercial banking at Budapest Bank.

"I am very glad that Balázs has rejoined our team as a colleague, who has comprehensive knowledge in commercial banking for Citi Hungary," says Kevin A. Murray, Citi CEO for Central Europe and country head for Hungary. "We are pleased that with his contribution we can continue to grow our core client relationships and to help clients grow in Hungary while supporting their expansion efforts regionally and globally. We wish him all the best at this stage of his career."