Cirelli, van Rossum join MET Group board

BBJ

Swiss-based Hungarian energy company MET Group has announced the appointment of two members to its board of directors effective September 1, with Jean-François Cirelli and Charles-Eduard van Rossum joining the board as non-executive directors.

Jean-François Cirelli

Cirelli and van Rossum join an existing board of directors of MET Group which includes Csaba Lantos, chairman of the board (former chairman of the supervisory board of the Budapest Stock Exchange), CEO Benjamin Lakatos, and CFO Johannes Niemetz.

“I am confident that the extensive experience of Mr. Cirelli and Mr. van Rossum in the energy industry will significantly contribute to the international expansion and further business success of MET. I am delighted and honored to have both of them on board,” said Lakatos.

Cirelli serves as senior advisor at Advent International Corporation and as chairman of BlackRock France, Belgium and Luxemburg. He is a member of the Corporate Board of Sonepar SAS and the Supervisory Board of Uniper SE and Saur.

Previously, Cirelli also held various government positions at the Treasury division of the French Ministry for the Economy and Finance, where he was successively in charge of housing policy, the General Secretariat of the Paris Club, and the regulation of financial markets. During this time, he was also an alternate director for France at the IMF. In 1995, he was appointed as economic adviser to the President of the French Republic Jacques Chirac, a position he held until 2002, when he was appointed Deputy Chief of Staff to the French Prime Minister, Jean-Pierre Raffarin, primarily in charge of economic, industrial and labor issues.





Charles-Eduard van Rossum

Van Rossum is president of Ravel & Co., an independent investment banking firm based in Paris, providing advice to large corporations and financial institutions, family-owned/controlled companies or investment holding groups, and leading global private equity sponsors and sovereign wealth funds.

Prior to founding Ravel & Co. in 2017, he spent 20 years at Goldman Sachs, during which he developed significant transaction origination and execution experience within the firm’s M&A/strategic advisory practice in London, New York and Paris. He became a managing director in 2008 and, while a member of the senior leadership team of Goldman Sachs’ Paris office, co-managed the firm’s Energy & Natural Resources group in EMEA as its COO from 2011 until his retirement from the firm.

Born in Amsterdam, van Rossum holds dual French and Dutch citizenship and graduated magna cum laude from Solvay Business School in Brussels with an MSc in business and finance in 1997. He actively supports the Philharmonie de Paris as a donateur.