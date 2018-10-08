CIB Bank appoints deputy CEO, head of large corporates

Bence Gaál

CIB Bank has announced the appointment of Balázs Szabó as its new deputy CEO and head of corporate, with Tamás Mészáros taking over his former job at the helm of the large corporates branch, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Balázs Szabó

Balázs Szabó is responsible for the companyʼs whole corporate branch in Hungary from October 1. Upon completion of the official permit processes, he will also become a member of CIB Bankʼs directorate.

The deputy CEO will be responsible for accelerating the digital transformation of the branch, as well as expansion in the SME sector, and improving reach among international clients. He is also expected to consistently increase the market share of the bankʼs leasing branch and to regain its former position in the corporate field.

Szabó began his career at MKB Bank in 1998, working for more than 15 years in the corporate and SME fields, rising to the position of executive director. He also worked as an external advisor for Deloitte before joining CIB Bank in June 2016, initially leading the SME branch, before being appointed as head of large corporates in March this year.

Tamás Mészáros takes over Szabóʼs former position, starting October 8. He also has extensive corporate and investment banking experience, working at BNP Paribas for twelve years. In his last seven years at BNP Paribas, he was deputy executive director for the large corporates branch in Hungary, Slovenia and Croatia. He also worked at Deutsche Bank in Budapest.

Mészáros will be responsible for improving the dynamics of the improving large corporates branch, as well as strengthening cooperation within the Sanpaolo Group and providing global banking services for the growth plans of existing and new clients.