Change in Hungarian management at S IMMO AG

BBJ

As of March 1, 2018, Géza Barabás will head the subsidiary in Budapest of Austrian real estate investment firm S IMMO, and hence be responsible for the Hungarian portfolio management, according to a press release received by the Budapest Business Journal.

Barabás was employed over the last five years at Porreal Ingatlankezelési Kft., where his position as managing director encompassed the responsibility of managing a portfolio including 20 office buildings, industrial estates, and hotels. He successfully led a team of 50 members. Before this period, he gained experience as head of property management and CFO at First Facility Ingatlankezelő Kft.

As CEO, Barabás will be in charge of managing the assets and properties of the Hungarian portfolio holding. Katalin Sermer, who has been leading S IMMO Hungary since 2005, will support him up to the beginning of 2019. Until her retirement effective from January 31, 2019, Sermer will perform an advisory function.