Change at the top at Liberty Global Eastern Europe

Bence Gaál

Liberty Global has announced that Eric Tveter, its Eastern European Group CEO, will leave the multinational telecoms firm, with Robert Redeleanu replacing him, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Robert Redeleanu

Eric Tveter held senior leadership roles during his tenure at Liberty Global since 2009, acting as CEO of the company’s Swiss cable business, later as CEO of the Central and Eastern European group. Most recently, he held the positions of CEO of the Eastern European Group and Chairman of UPC Switzerland at the same time.

Tveter ʼs departure happens at the same time as the sale of a number of assets he supervised, such as UPC Austria, as well as the sale of the companyʼs operations in Switzerland, Hungary, Romania, and the Czech Republic. In total, Tveter was CEO of UPC Switzerland for nine years, helping the firm achieve a more than 50% increase in revenue since it was first acquired by Liberty Global.

The Eastern European CEO position will be filled by Robert Redeleanu, who will report to Severina Pascu, CEO of UPC Switzerland, starting from July 1.

Redeleanu first joined Liberty Global in 2013 as UPC Romaniaʼs CEO. Later, his responsibilities were expanded to oversee UPC Hungary and Poland, as well as the aforementioned Romanian branch. According to the press release, he will lead the firmʼs operations in Eastern Europe until the expected closure of the transaction with Vodafone, after which he will be leading UPC in Poland and Slovakia.

“Robert is a leader with excellent abilities, significant energy, and clairvoyance, who has a client-centric way of thinking, and also a shining example of our homegrown talent at Liberty Global,” said Mike Fries, CEO of Liberty Global.

“I want to thank Eric for his commitment and years of loyal service,” Fries said of the departing Tveter. He added that Tveter was key to the transformation of the companyʼs operations in Switzerland, Austria and Eastern Europe. He also noted that Liberty Global is set to close transactions impacting six of its operating countries, most of them in the CEE region.