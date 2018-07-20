CEU professor elected to British Academy Fellowship

BBJ

The British Academy for the Humanities and Social Sciences has named CEU Professor Gergely Csibra a Fellow in recognition of his work studying the cognitive capacities of infants.

Professor Csibra (of the Department of Cognitive Science at CEU) thus joins a community of more than 1,400 of the leading minds that make up the UK’s national academy for the humanities and social sciences.

Current Fellows include the classicist Dame Mary Beard, the historian Sir Simon Schama and philosopher Baroness Onora O’Neill, while previous Fellows include Sir Winston Churchill, C.S. Lewis, Seamus Heaney and Beatrice Webb, a press release sent to Budapest Business Journal says.

This year marks the largest yet cohort of new Fellows elected to the British Academy for their distinction in the humanities and social sciences, with 76 world-leading academics elected from universities across the United Kingdom and around the world.

Professor Sir David Cannadine, President of the British Academy, said: "The election of the largest cohort of Fellows in our history means the British Academy is better placed than ever to help tackle the challenges we all face today."

He added: "Whether it’s social integration or the ageing society, the future of democracy or climate change, Brexit or the rise of artificial intelligence, the insights of the humanities and social sciences are essential as we navigate our way through an uncertain present into what we hope will be an exciting future."