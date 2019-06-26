CEO of local Deutsche Bank unit tapped to head ÁKK

MTI – Econews

Zoltán Kurali will take over as CEO of the Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) on September 1, the Ministry of Finance told state news wire MTI on Tuesday.

Kurali, who has been CEO of Deutsche Bankʼs Hungarian business for more than a decade, will replace György Barcza.

Barcza has been named to sit on the board of directors of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The ministry said ÁKK Deputy CEO András Réz would temporarily take over as the agencyʼs chief executive, from July 17 to August 31.