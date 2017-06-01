Celanese BBSC names senior director

BBJ

István Katona has been promoted to senior director of the Celanese Budapest Business Services Center, taking effect on June 1, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Katona will succeed Mike Jackson, former senior director of the Budapest site. Katona has been with Celanese, a global technology and specialty materials company, since 2011, most recently as director of accounting for Europe, and has also been leading the local finance organizations in the region.

Prior to joining Celanese, he gained experience in the fields of accountancy, controlling and project management at multinational and Hungarian companies. His commitment to revive the shared services sector in Hungary was one of the main reasons for his decision to become part of the Celanese team.

“Iʼm honored to be the first Hungarian senior director of Celanese Budapest Business Services Center,” said Katona. “The tendencies of the last few years prove that the shared services sector is continuously developing in the region, and that Hungary is indeed playing an influential role in this development. We are really proud of the achievements the Budapest site accomplished in the past ten years, and together with my colleagues, we are dedicated to continue this success story in the future, with my leadership.”

The Celanese Budapest Business Services Center has been responsible for the financial, logistics and customer service processes of Celanese’s North American, West European and Asian business lines for ten years. A workforce of almost 350 is employed at the SSC in the heart of Budapest.