Canadian Chamber names sales and marketing manager

BBJ

As of October 2, Gabriella Szilágyi is the new sales and marketing manager of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Hungary (CCCH), according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Szilágyi has experience in event and client management from the hospitality industry. In the past 15 years, she has been working in various positions for Accor Hotels, Corinthia Hotels and also for countryside hotels like the Spirit Hotel Thermal Spa in Sárvár.

In her new role, Szilágyi is responsible for membership relations, as well as for the marketing and events activities of the CCCH.