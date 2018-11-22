Budapest Bar Association appoints new president

Bence Gaál

The Budapest Bar Association, with more than 8,000 members from Hungaryʼs capital, elected Gábor M. Tóth as its president for the next four years on November 16, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The new president, aged 45, primarily handles criminal law cases, as does the newly elected chief secretary Balázs Gyalog, also 45. László Réti, president for three cycles, did not stand for reelection.

Two presidential candidates stood for election. According to observers, the campaign was informative, fair, and utilized a number of new tools. The other candidate, Zsolt Németh, was elected a member of the board.

In his statement, the new president committed himself to the morally infallible, highly professional operation of lawyers and the unified professional order. He emphasized that lawyers are indispensable, unique, sovereign members of the judiciary system. He also noted that these qualities - which are factors of trust for citizens seeking justice - are crucial requirements for the democratic structure and operation of the country.