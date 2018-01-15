Bird & Bird expands Budapest office

BBJ

International law firm Bird & Bird will welcome two partners, three senior counsels and a team of 15 lawyers to the firm’s Budapest office on February 1, providing a significant and strategic boost to the firmʼs Hungarian offering.

Konrád Siegler

Partners David Dederick and Konrád Siegler, together with their team from Weil, Gotshal & Manges, will be combining with the existing Bird & Bird team in Hungary to form a practice able to offer clients significantly broader and deeper advice than either of the two practices individually, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The move comes as Weil, Gotshal & Manges announced it will close its Budapest office from February 1, although it says it will have ongoing cooperation with the new combined Bird & Bird team to assist global clients.

David Dederick has been practicing in Central and Eastern Europe for more than 25 years, specializing in cross-border M&A, private equity and real estate matters. The current Managing Partner of Weil, Gotshal & Manges’ Budapest office, Dederick joins Bird & Bird as co-head of Budapest, alongside Bird & Birdʼs existing head, Peter Knight. He has been consistently ranked and recognized as a leading lawyer by Chambers and Partners, Legal 500 and IFLR 1000. His clients fall predominantly into the Tech & Comms, Energy & Utilities, and Life Sciences & Healthcare sectors.

Konrád Siegler has also been practicing for more than 25 years. He specializes in banking and finance and capial markets transactions, and also has considerable experience in M&A, privatization, bankruptcy and restructuring matters, and in general corporate and commercial law. He has represented Hungarian and international banks (as well as other borrowers) in numerous project finance and syndicated lending transactions. He has also advised on regulatory matters in connection with several bank sale, purchase and merger transactions. He is regularly ranked as one of Hungary’s leading banking and capital markets lawyers.

Joining Dederick and Siegler is a team of three senior counsels who are strongly recognized in the market: Pál Szabó and Ferenc Mátrai (both corporate) and László Nanyista (dispute resolution). They join Bird & Bird counsel Bálint Halász.

With a team of 15 additional lawyers joining (ten associates and five trainees), the new combined Bird & Bird team will total 29 lawyers, representing one of the most significant developments in the local legal market.

Since opening ten years ago, the Bird & Bird Budapest office has built up strong expertise in intellectual property, tech and communications, dispute resolution and data protection matters, which will complement the new teamʼs market-leading expertise in corporate, commercial, dispute resolution, regulatory and finance work, with key clients in the energy, banking and finance, telecom and media sectors.

The combination will also create a strong presence in the sports sector and real estate market. This will enable Bird & Bird to offer a far broader range of services to its existing clients in Hungary, and in the wider Central and Eastern European region, the press release concludes.