Bayer Hungária appoints head of government relations

BBJ

Zsuzsanna Benyó will head the new position of government relations and communications manager at pharmaceuticals company Bayer Hungária. She will coordinate local planning and implementation of the proposed Bayer-Monsanto integration, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Monsanto accepted last year the acquisition offer made by Bayer. Following the transaction, approval of which is still pending, Bayer Hungária plans more proactive communication in the future, which includes more focus on relations with the government and companies. This area will be coordinated by Benyó.

Benyó has 18 years experience in PR, branding, government relations and CSR. Before joining Bayer, she was head of PR and communication at Mercedes-Benz Manufacturing Hungary and manager at the Grayling communication company.

The European Commission is presently conducting an in-depth investigation of Bayer’s planned USD 66 billion takeover of Monsanto, saying it is worried about competition in pesticide and seeds markets.

Bayer said it would likely take until early next year to complete the planned takeover, which it had previously expected to be completed by the end of 2017.

The European Commissionʼs scrutiny of the controversial takeover has a deadline of January 8, according to reports.