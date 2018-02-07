Banking and capital markets expert joins PwC Hungary

BBJ

PwC Hungary has appointed Zsolt Wermeser as a senior manager in its consulting practice. He will be responsible for creating solutions to help improve clients’ business processes and to ensure they comply with increasingly strict regulations, notably the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) taking effect in May 2018.

Wermeser holds a degree in economics with legal specialization. He brings with him extensive experience gained in the financial services sector: prior to joining PwC, he worked at the Budapest Stock Exchange (BÉT), the National Bank of Hungary (MNB), the Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK), and at commercial banks and supervisory authorities.

Wermeserʼs accomplishments as a capital markets expert include the launch of the primary dealer system, developing government securities for retail and institutional investors, modernizing the auction system, and creating reference yields and the MAX indices on the government securities market.

Wermeser has gained experience in banking as a compliance and data protection officer, and as head of IT governance. In the course of his regulatory and supervisory activities, he was in charge of capital markets supervision, and later banking supervision, and as head of the IT supervision of financial institutions.

In his free time, Wermeser enjoys road cycling, badminton, and going to the theater, and is also devoted to combating financial illiteracy.