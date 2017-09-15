Balázs Czifra joins Diófa Asset Management

BBJ

Balázs Czifra has taken over the real estate department at Diófa Asset Management with 20 years professional experience on the local and international fields, covering both investment and real estate development.

Prior to his appointment, he was member of the board at Dunavárosfejlesztő Ltd. and spent five years as country head at DTZ Hungary. He also gained leadership experience heading the Hungarian and CEE commercial department at SEGRO. Czifra studied at Nottingham Trent University, and has been a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors since 2001.

"The company’s dynamic growth shows that we are on the right path and chose the perfect strategy to build a significant real estate portfolio of 250,000 sqm in the past five years," said Gergely Biró, CEO at Diófa Asset Management.

"We are thankful for László Vas’ enormous work, who has developed this department from the basics. We are confident that with Balázs Czifra’s professional knowledge and management experience, Diófa Asset Management will reach a new milestone,” Biró added.