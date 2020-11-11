Baker McKenzieʼs Budapest office announces promotions

Bence Gaál

Baker McKenzie has promoted senior associates to counsel position in the fields of industrial and intellectual property rights, data protection and competition law in Budapest, raising the total number of counsels to five.





Zsófia Lendvai co-heads the IP/Tech Practice in Budapest and advises on a range of trademark, patent, copyright and know-how issues relating to various activities and industries, at both the national level and the European level. She specializes in national and EU intellectual property matters, including trademark, patent, copyright and know-how. Lendvai is a member of the Board of the Hungarian Trademark Association, the Copyright Experts Council and the Board of Experts on Industrial Property attached to the Hungarian Intellectual Property Office. She also headed the LIDC working groups on the exhaustion of IP rights in the online environment and on abusive IP-based legal proceedings.

She is ranked in Chambers, Legal 500, IP Stars and Word Trademark Review. She is among those five lawyers of Baker McKenzie who have been featured in Managing Intellectual Propertyʼs Top 250 Women in IP. She is taking a leading role in coordinating the Budapest officeʼs pro bono activities and actively participates in some of the Firmʼs pro bono initiatives.

Csaba Vári is head of privacy in Budapest. He has data privacy expertise from a legal career spanning two decades. He represents Hungarian and multinational companies in a broad range of data privacy and cybersecurity issues, including the preparation and implementation of corporate policies and the conduct of compliance investigations.

Vári is actively promoting the firm by authoring many articles on data privacy law. He was involved in the firmʼs Legal Atlas for Street Children project and regularly advises a Hungarian foundation committed to enforcing and promoting childrenʼs rights. As the Hungarian hosts of PILnetʼs European pro bono week, Vári will participate in a roundtable discussion in relation to the data privacy aspects of COVID-19.





András Horváth has been a member of Baker McKenzieʼs competition law team for five years. Prior to joining the firm, he worked at another international law firm, but he also gained experience at Directorate-General for Competition of the European Commission. He is a seasoned lawyer advising in cartel and dominance cases, unfair commercial practices, merger control, and compliance.

Horváth represented clients from the retail, travel, HR, automotive, pharma, tech, and bank sectors. He obtained an LL.M degree and gained his Ph.D in the field of antitrust damages. As a member of the Hungarian Association of Competition Law, he regularly speaks at competition law conferences, university courses and also publishes articles in the field of competition law.

"With the new appointments, there are now five counsels at the disposal of our clients in our office. We have strengthened our expertise in the fields of IP law, data protection, and competition law, and as a consequence, we can provide higher quality services for our clients," emphasized Zoltán Hegymegi-Barakonyi, managing partner of Baker McKenzieʼs Budapest office.