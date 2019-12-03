Baker McKenzie appoints head of privacy

Bence Gaál

Baker McKenzieʼs Budapest office announced the appointment of Csaba Vári as the new head of its privacy department, expanding the range of services the company offers in the field of data protection and cybersecurity, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The expert has more than 20 years of extensive legal experience, gained at well-known international law firms. For years, he worked as a senior attorney at an intellectual property and information technology group, focusing particularly on data protection and network security issues.

Vári also helped a significant number of global and domestic clients to successfully adapt to the new EU regulations during the implementation of GDPR. He provided legal support for the introduction and implementation of necessary processes and systems.

He also provided training to employees and clients responsible for the day-to-day processing of personal data. In recent years, the expert has also authored numerous professional publications.

In his new position as head of privacy, he will provide legal advice to his clients in the areas of data protection and cybersecurity, in topics such as GDPR, domestic privacy laws, and the latest regulations on e-commerce and cloud services.

He will also provide legal support to clients in conducting privacy impact assessments, dealing with data protection incidents and responding to inquiries about affected rights, while representing clients in supervisory and judicial proceedings, the press release says.

"With the arrival of Csaba, our office gets richer with unparalleled data protection consultancy expertise and experience gathered over two decades," says Zoltán Hegymegi-Barakonyi, head of Baker McKenzieʼs Budapest office. "Thanks to his extensive professional knowledge, we can continue to provide our clients with outstanding services in the field of data protection and cybersecurity."