Baker McKenzie adds Kovács as energy consultant

Bence Gaál

Baker McKenzieʼs Budapest office is bringing on board Kristóf Kovács as an energy market advisor, strengthening its offering via his long experience gained at the European Commission, the law firm told the Budapest Business Journal through a press release.

Kovács joins the firmʼs EMI (energy, mining, and infrastructure) industry group as a consultant. He has spent the past 15 years at the European Commission, including six years in the Directorate-General for Competition advising on complex antitrust, merger control and state aid matters in the energy sector.

Kovács also served for seven years at the ECʼs Directorate-General for Energy, where he led the gas policy team responsible for developing and implementing sector regulation, as well as heading up the performance-based budgeting team within the Directorate-General for Budget.

Baker McKenzie says Kovács has a wide range of expertise in energy market and infrastructure regulatory matters. In recent years, his achievements have included overseeing the development of comprehensive pan-European gas sector regulations and the Grid Codes, and leading the Commission’s regional cooperation efforts in Eastern and Southern European gas markets.

“We are very excited to add an economist with significant EU experience to our team,” said Zoltán Hegymegi-Barakonyi, managing partner of Baker McKenzie’s Budapest office. “Kristóf’s specialist expertise in multiple aspects of the energy sector will enable us to offer our clients real added value in a new way, whereby we can contribute to the success of our clients’ energy sector transactions and assist in market regulatory issues with comprehensive legal and economic advice.”