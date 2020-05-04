AutoWallis elects new board member

Bence Gaál

Automotive company AutoWallis announced the election of Gábor Dévai, who has been the head of the vehicle rental subsidiary of the group for nearly two decades, as a new board member.

Gábor Dévai

The company now has six board members.

Dévai has been the representative of the Sixt brand in Hungary for almost 20 years. According to a press release by AutoWallis, Sixt earned several recognitions under his leadership, such as the Business Excellence Award, the Limousine Service Marketing Award, and the Superbrands Award.

The freshly elected board member, who speaks English and French, received his MBA in economics at the Budapest University of Technology and Economics, as well as at the Jean Moulin Lyon III University, and he also holds a teacher’s degree in French as a second language. Last year, he received a coaching leader certificate in the Neosys Coach training program.

He started his career in the tourism industry in Switzerland and Luxembourg, then went on to work as corporate sales manager at the central sales department of Accor Pannonia Hotels between 2000 and 2002.

From 2002 until 2003, he acted as regional sales manager at the commercial directorate of Hungarocamion. In 2003, he worked for General Electric European Operations Services as operations manager.

Between 2007 and 2013, he was general manager of Wallis Autóparkkezelő Kft., which was responsible for the fleet management of nearly 2,000 cars under the legal umbrella of the Sixt leasing franchise; since 2003, he has been the managing director of Wallis Autókölcsönző Kft.