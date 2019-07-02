András Becsei elected chairman of Banking Association

MTI – Econews

The board of the Hungarian Banking Association (Magyar Bankszövetség) unanimously elected deputy chairman András Becsei to head the professional body at an extraordinary meeting on Monday, state news wire MTI reported.

Photo: OTP Bank

Becsei, CEO of leading lender OTPʼs mortgage and home savings banks, is replacing Mihály Patai, who was appointed a deputy governor of the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) in the spring.

The associationʼs board elected Radován Jelasity, chairman-CEO of Erste Bank Hungary, to fill Becseiʼs former position as deputy chairman.

Two new members were also elected to the associationʼs board: Éva Buza, CEO of credit guarantor Garantiqa, and József Vida, chairman-CEO of Takarékbank, the "central bank" for Hungaryʼs integrated network of savings cooperatives.