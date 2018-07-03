ALD Automotive welcomes new CEO

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
As of May 14, Klaudija Časar Torkar has taken over the position of CEO of ALD Automotive Magyarország Kft, a provider of fleet management and leasing solutions.
Časar Torkar has been working in the automotive industry since 1996. She was appointed Country Manager of ALD Slovenia in 2009, and since March 2014 has been Managing Director of ALD Bulgaria.
Previously Viktor Szántó led the Hungarian ALD team, for a decade from April 2007.
scroll for moreall times CET
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben