ALD Automotive welcomes new CEO

BBJ

As of May 14, Klaudija Časar Torkar has taken over the position of CEO of ALD Automotive Magyarország Kft, a provider of fleet management and leasing solutions.

Časar Torkar has been working in the automotive industry since 1996. She was appointed Country Manager of ALD Slovenia in 2009, and since March 2014 has been Managing Director of ALD Bulgaria.

Previously Viktor Szántó led the Hungarian ALD team, for a decade from April 2007.