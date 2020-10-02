AutoWallis appoints new chief financial officer

Bence Gaál

Automotive company AutoWallis has appointed Attila Seres as its chief financial officer, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Seres took up his position on October 1.

The new position was created as the executive workload related to financial coordination is expected to increase significantly at AutoWallis due to the recent business developments and acquisitions.

Seres has 20 years of financial and more than 10 years of senior management experience and comes to AutoWallis from the position of CEO and CFO at Scitec Group, a food supplement producer company.

He earned a masterʼs degree in economics at the University of Debrecen, then went on to work in executive positions at General Electric (1999–2006, commercial finance manager), Magyar Telekom (2006-2008, head of business controlling), and Graphisoft Group (2008-2014, Global CFOO). He was appointed CFO of Scitec Kft. in 2014, where he became CEO in 2019.