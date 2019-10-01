World Animal Week at Debrecen Zoo

BBJ

Debrecen Zoo has announced a week-long program celebrating World Animal Day, including thematic activities, animal shows, and ticket concessions for kindergarten and school groups, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Blue-and-yellow macaw fledgelings at Debrecen Zoo

Running from September 30 to October 6, and including World Animal Day on Friday, October 4, World Animal Week will feature zoo education activities that provide both students and teachers with the opportunity to connect with animals and learn more about them.

In addition to animal keepers and zoo educators discussing various exotic animals, they will also give participants tips on responsible pet ownership and care.

On the weekend of October 5-6, the zoo will host various guest performers and organizations for a weekend full of arts and crafts activities, education sessions, animal encounters, and more.

During World Animal Week, zoo passes (including all special shows and activities) will be available at a discount price of HUF 600 per person for all kindergarten and school groups.

Adults accompanying groups of over 10 will also receive a discount, with free entry granted to one person per group and passes for HUF 600 for the others.

Further information and the full program is available at the Facebook event page here.