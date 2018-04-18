Whirlwind, Magician to lock cues at 3rd Snooker Gala

Steve Leboeuf

The third in the Hungarian Snooker Gala series offers another chance to see legends of the game in action, with another world-class show on Saturday, May 19, this time featuring perennial peopleʼs favorite Jimmy White and 2005 World Champion Shaun Murphy.

For this latest in the hugely popular series of exhibition matches in Budapest showcasing the world’s best in snooker, the organizers have managed to invite two truly exciting and attacking players.

Jimmy “The Whirlwind” White and Shaun “The Magician” Murphy are guaranteed to conjure up some fantastic snooker magic for local fans of the game, both at the venue and for the benefit of viewers of Sport TV, says a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

London-born White is one of the iconic names in snooker, an audience favorite for over 35 years. Besides his spectacular, fearless style of play, Jimmy is perhaps just as famous - or infamous - for his Bohemian lifestyle and for the cruel twists of fate that saw him contest six World Championship finals without winning once. He remains a member of the professional ranks to this day, one of the world’s most sought-after players and an official ambassador for the sport of snooker.

Fellow Englishman Murphy likewise emerged from nowhere when, listed 48th in the world rankings, he caused a huge sensation by winning the World Championship in 2005. He later added victories in the UK Championship and Masters, making him a holder of snooker’s Triple Crown of titles. Murphy is already the fourth Triple Crown champion to visit Hungary, following in the footsteps of Steve Davis, Mark Williams and Neil Robertson last year.

At this May’s event, the stars will once again give two shows for local snooker fans, starting at 2.30 p.m. and 8 p.m. As before, the event will also be spiced up by the participation of some of the best of local snooker talent, in the shape of 11-year-old prodigy Bulcsú Révész and nine-times Hungarian national champion Zoltán Kojsza.

One of the goals of the Snooker Gala organizers is to provide a boost to the sport in Hungary, and so on this occasion the matches will be officiated by two graduates from the local associationʼs recently launched training scheme for snooker referees.

As before, the exhibition takes place at the Aladár Gerevich National Sports Hall, at Istvánmezei út 3 in Budapestʼs District 14.

More information and a link to purchase tickets is available here.