Webinar on restarting business operations after COVID-19

Bence Gaál

The Swiss Chamber of Commerce in Hungary (Swisscham Hungary) and Noerr will hold a webinar tomorrow concerning critical issues required to take into consideration when restarting business operations after the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Image by Pixabay

The webinar will include brief presentations as well as a Q&A session.

The Q&A session will include topics such as employment issues, commercial law regarding distribution and supplier relationships, the impact of GDPR, state aid and financing, as well as challenges and opportunities going forward.

The event will feature several experts from Noerr: head of Budapest office Zoltán Nádasdy, counsel Ádám György Bodor, associate Réka Zambó, and senior associate Marcell Tatai-Szabó.

The webinar will run between 10-11 a.m. tomorrow. The participation is free of charge, but registration is required atrendezveny@swisscham.hu. Organizers will send the link for the event after registration.