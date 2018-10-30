Water polo veterans to raise lung inflammation awareness

BBJ

Water polo legends of the 1976 Montreal Olympics and other iconic players of the decade are set to jump into the pool once again in a matchup against their own grandchildren on November 10, raising awareness about bacterial lung inflammation that mostly endangers seniors.

The event is organized as part of the World Day of Lung Inflammation, sponsored by Pfizer Hungary, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal. The match will take place in the Alfréd Hajós National Swimming Stadium, where the veterans will compete with their grandchildren in two seven-minute matches.

The goal of the "Maradj játékban!" (Stay in the Game!) campaign is to promote the importance of vaccinations, allowing the elderly to stay fit for their grandchildren.