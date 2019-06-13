Visegrád Group, Western Balkans cooperation event

BBJ

An event titled “Presentation of Policy Papers on Cooperation Between the Visegrád Group and the Western Balkans, and the Connectivity Agenda in the Western Balkans” will be held at the Institute for Foreign Affairs and Trade (KKI) on June 28.

The event will be held in cooperation with the SEE Think Net Network, the Institute for Democracy “Societas Civilis” – Skopje from North Macedonia, and the Network of the European Movement in Serbia, says a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The event takes place on Friday, June 28, from 11 a.m. at the KKI offices (Bérc utca 13-15, Budapest). The event is public, but prior registration is required at the following hyperlink of the institution. The language of the event is English.