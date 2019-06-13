Visegrad Group and Western Balkan cooperation event

BBJ

An event titled “Presentation of Policy Papers on Cooperation Between the Visegrad Group and the Western Balkans, and the Connectivity Agenda in the Western Balkans” will be held at the Institute for Foreign Affairs and Trade, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The event will be held in cooperation with the SEE Think Net Network, the Institute for Democracy “Societas Civilis” – Skopje from Northern Macadonia, and the Network of the European Movement in Serbia.

The event is on June 28 at 11 a.m. in the KKI offices (Bérc utca 13-15, Budapest). The event is public but prior registration is required at the following hyperlink of the institution. The language of the event is English.