Vintage car show at Railway Museum

BBJ

The Hungarian Railway Museum presents an "Oldtimer Show" of vintage cars over the weekend of April 5-7, according to the eventʼs website, oldtimershow.hu.

Image: oldtimershow.hu

The display will showcase vintage cars, motorcycles, military vehicles, tractors, buses, trucks, U.S. autos, and Comecon cars.

The show claims to be the biggest of its kind in Central and Eastern Europe. Organizers expect nearly 500 vehicles, including several 100-year-old rarities at the event.

The museumʼs regular attractions will also be available to visitors, featuring vintage railway engines and carriages, a model railway exhibit, and plenty of activities for kids and families. Food and refreshments are also on sale, and there is ample free parking.

The museum is located at Tatai út 95, on the border of Districts 13 and 14. Besides city public transport, it can also be reached by train from Nyugati station on the S72 line to Esztergom, which serves the museum on Saturdays and Sundays. (Transport details here.)

Entry is HUF 4,000 for adults, and HUF 3,000 for children or pensioners, with family tickets available for HUF 11,000.