VinCE Budapest Wine Show opening in April

BBJ

VinCE Budapest Wine Show, to run between April 5-7, will be hosted this year by the Castle Garden (Várkert Bazár) in Budapest. Several world class Master of Wine experts will deliver presentations on the hottest topics in the wine world.

One of the main goals of VinCE Budapest Wine Show was to bring together foreign and Hungarian wine merchants, experts, HoReCa professionals, sommeliers with winemakers, a press release sent to Budapest Business Journal says.

Norwegian, Swedish, Polish and British trading houses will attend the event, and they can take the exhibitorsʼ products to the international markets. The other important objective of the show is to educate the participants and to discuss the hottest topics of the wine world on an international level.

Altogether, 15 master courses with tastings will be organized during the three days, including topics such as the latest trends in champagne, biodynamic wine production, the fashion wave of so-called volcanic wines and the rosé revolution.

"We have invited to the master courses such internationally acclaimed wine writers, wine judges and Masters of Wine as Peter McCombie and Elizabeth Gabay. Monty Waldin, one of the most significant expert of the field will deliver a presentation on biodynamics,” Borbála Jandrasics, the professional executive of the event said.

For more information and tickets visit the VinCE Budapest Wine Show website.