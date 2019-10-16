United Way Hungary holds gala dinner

BBJ

United Way Hungary, an organization that helps with underprivileged children’s education, will hold its annual gala dinner on November 17 in the Budapest Marriott Hotel to thank donors for their support and give them an overview of the social issues it plans to focus on for the next year, the charity tells the Budapest Business Journal.

The guests will include visionary leaders of the corporate and civic sectors who demonstrate philanthropic leadership through actions. Funds raised at the event will be spent on programs giving children and youth of underprivileged families a new chance for success through improved reading, comprehension and financial literacy as well as employment and entrepreneurial skills.

Companies interested in sponsoring opportunities should contact Kincső Adriány, United Way Hungary’s CEO via kincso.adriany@unitedway.hu.

Those who want to attend the dinner should register at the United Way website.