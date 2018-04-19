United Way: Cruise for a Cause

BBJ

United Way Hungary will be organizing its third annual nighttime Danube River Cruise this summer, promising an evening of the most spectacular views of Budapest, American-style buffet dinner, summer cocktails and a music show, all while supporting charity.

“By purchasing tickets you’ll be supporting our reading literacy program,” said Kincső Adriány, CEO of the United Way foundation, in a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

According to the charity, one-in-five children in Hungary is functionally illiterate. “United Way Hungary helps disabled and socially disadvantaged Hungarian children catch up to their peers with an innovative and experience based pedagogical program developing comprehensive reading,” the foundation says.

Early bird tickets for the cruise cost HUF 9,900 if booked before May 15 via the unitedway.hu website. After that date, tickets will be available for HUF 12,900/per person. The cruise will take run from 6:30-10:30 p.m. on Friday, June 15, aboard the “Ludwig” boat, which departs from Jászai Mari tér in District XIII and has space for 100 guests.