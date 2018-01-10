UNICEO to meet for congress in Budapest

BBJ

UNICEO, the United Networks of International Corporate Event Organizers, will hold its European Congress in Budapest in 2018. Delegates from more than 20 countries will participate in the event, to take place at the Kempinski Hotel Corvinus on June 28-29.

Monika Mantuano, vice president of UNICEO Hungary.

UNICEO describes itself as the only international non-profit association bringing together, on a global exchange platform, senior decision-makers responsible for planning and organizing events in leading companies internationally. UNICEO announced that its 2018 European Congress will take place at the Kempinski Hotel Corvinus in Budapest on June 28-29, says a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Members of the association from more than 20 countries will come together and focus on the congress theme, entitled “Leading Events to the Future.” The congress aims to strengthen the position of UNICEO members as key players in the communication strategy and business development of their respective companies.

The conferences and debates will specifically focus on three major elements: technological and digital innovations; key performance indicators (KPIs) that help evaluate Return on Investment (ROI); and key ways of motivating and engaging participants.

“For Budapest, this is an extraordinary opportunity to show its potential to senior decision-makers for corporate events. Our Hungarian members will work hard to ensure guests attend a memorable event and select Budapest for their forthcoming events,” said Monika Mantuano, vice president of UNICEO Hungary.

The UNICEO Congress is organized in partnership with key players in business and events tourism, international organizations and UNICEO partners.