U.N. peace ambassador Jane Goodall to visit Szeged

BBJ

The popular open-air wildlife photography exhibition of famous Hungarian nature photographer Bence Máté will come to Szeged (170 km southeast of Budapest) on August 9, under the umbrella of Szeged Art events, a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal reports.

Jane Goodall (Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

The opening ceremony of the exhibition will also be attended by United Nations peace ambassador Jane Goodall, after she has delivered a speech to a 50,000-strong audience at Sziget Festival in Budapest.

The objective of the exhibition is to draw attention to the conservation of the natural resources surrounding us. The press release describes Goodall as one of the most significant environmentalists of our age.