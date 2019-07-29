UN Messenger of Peace Jane Goodall to visit Szeged

BBJ

The popular wildlife photography exhibition of acclaimed Hungarian nature photographer Bence Máté will come to Szeged (170 km southeast of Budapest) on August 9, under the umbrella of Szeged Art events, says a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Jane Goodall (photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

The opening ceremony of the exhibition will also be attended by English primatologist, anthropologist and United Nations Messenger of Peace Jane Goodall, after she has delivered a speech to a 50,000-strong audience at the Sziget Festival in Budapest.

The objective of the exhibition is to draw attention to the conservation of natural resources. The press release describes Goodall as one of the most significant environmentalists of our age.