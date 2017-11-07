Tunisia under ground

Passengers on the Budapest underground can enjoy the best of natural Tunisian sites for two months. The beauties of the country will be shown along metro lines in collaboration with Hungarian photographers.

Pictures taken by six Hungarian photographers - György Konkoly-Thege, Péter Fóti, Gergely Kiss, Kinga Gyulai, Krisztián Bódis and Alexandra Zsoldos - will be exhibited on lines M2, M3 and M4 of the Budapest metro from November 2 to December 31, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The aim of the mobile exhibition, organized in cooperation with the Tunisian National Tourist Office, is to show the Hungarian public that Tunisia is more than a popular seaside vacation destination. The pictures present ancient cities such as Carthage, Monastir, Tunis, Mahdia, Djerba, Tamarza, Tozeur, the lake of Chott el Djerid, Sidi Bou Said and El Jem, all offering cultural, historical and gastronomical experiences.