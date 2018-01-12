Town Hall on British citizens’ rights post Brexit

BBJ

The British Embassy in Budapest is organizing a “town hall” event on January 22 to brief U.K. citizens living in Hungary on their status after the United Kingdom leaves the EU.

Ambassador Iain Lindsay will update attendees “on the agreement reached between the United Kingdom and the EU on citizens’ rights and how it will affect British nationals living in Hungary”, the embassy says on its Facebook event page. “He will also talk about the next stage of negotiations. At the event, you will have the opportunity to ask questions.”

The town hall will be held at the Novotel Budapest Danube, Bem rkp. 33-34, 1027, with registration starting at 5:30 p.m. The event is expected to finish by 7 p.m. The event is free, but guests are asked to register ahead at: bit.ly/TownHallForBritishNationals