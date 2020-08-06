Tokeportal.hu to hold online conference with intʼl financial experts

BBJ

Tokeportal.hu is set to hold an online conference with Hungarian and international experts focusing on topics such as crowdfunding, sustainable finance, and impact investment on August 12, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The experts will discuss the role of female investors and founders, ESG investments, as well as the Digital Welfare Program and the Fintech Strategy of the National Bank of Hungary (MNB).

The speakers include Oliver Gajda, the executive director of the European Crowdfunding Network (ECN), presenting the connection between sustainable investments and crowdfunding as well as the most interesting outcomes of the ECN’s latest international three-day conference on this topic.

Mechthild von Knobelsdorff, entrepreneur and community developer, startup expert will outline her views about the importance of female investors and female founders.

Banu Tuyakbayeva, researcher at Responsible-Investor.com will speak about ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) investments.

Paul Putz, managing partner at Danube Angels will talk about the importance of regional investments in the CEE with regard to sustainability and the role of crowdfunding.

Péter Szilágyi and Achilles Georgiu - both CEU faculty – will talk about CEU’s innovation ecosystem, including how the CEU InnovationsLab incubator collaborates with CEU’s degree programs to support its startups.

Viktor Urbán introduces the Digital Welfare program and the Hungarian sustainable digitalization initiatives.

Anikó Szombati, chief digital officer at MNB, will talk about the Fintech Strategy of the National bank of Hungary.

Assim Ishaque, U.K.-based coach, mentor summarizes the lessons from the range of work as an investor, consultant, fundraiser, and mentor.

The program also includes the 17th edition of the Couch Pitch series of Tokeportal.hu, introducing several crowdfunding campaigns: NaturAI-IDA helps choosing the right dietary supplement, Infratrainer provides a complex solution for conscious and healthy weight loss, while Potzak provides easy-to-use exercises for mothers with separated abdominal muscles. TRIP has established the first Hungarian-International Web Theatre, while Puli Space Technologies, a flagship company of Hungarian space technology, commemorates Puskás and the Golden Soccer Team on the Moon and on Earth.

Registration is available here. The event will be broadcast live on the Facebook site of Tokeportal.hu on August 12 at 4 p.m.