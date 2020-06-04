Tim Draper to speak at 1st Online Venture Capital & Private Equity Conference in CEE

PROMOTIONAL FEATURE

In 2020, when most of us have switched into the online world, 0100 Conferences brings the best business opportunities to investors and founders again. This time in a virtual space. If you´re a Private Equity (PE) or Venture Capital (VC) professional, book your online seat for June 25, 2020. You can register here today.

Tim Draper

You will have a chance to meet seasoned investors, fund managers, limited partners, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals from all over the world, connected on one platform from the comfort of your home office.

Keynote speech by Tim Draper, founder at Draper Associates

Well known for his early investments in Baidu, Skype, and Tesla, Tim Draper seems to know where to look for opportunities. Recently, he has joined forces with Polish OTB Ventures to boost his presence in the CEE region. According to his own words, Poland is now ripe for investments, and both parties are ready to launch the golden age of CEE. Now, you can learn more about his plans and insights into the future of the region.

Apart from Tim Draper, interest in the Central and Eastern European PE and VC ecosystem has been generally rising in recent years. Talented professionals, advanced technology, and not so costly opportunities seem to be the driving force behind this CEE success.

Virtual experience just like a personal meeting

If you are interested in learning more about the CEE investment ecosystem, the opportunity is at your hand. You can connect via a tailor-made conference platform in just a click and network with speakers or other participants in real-time – just as in a face to face conference.

A line-up of international speakers will share their best practices and experience at panel discussions or via keynotes. You can relax and enjoy the talks or be active and participate through chat, asking questions or discussing what you find most important for you or your business.

During breakout sessions, you can network in closed network rooms with up to 10 people, or chat in public rooms with unlimited number of participants – PE and VC experts from all around the world.

For addressing more specific topics in a private business meeting with the investors, there is also an option to meet “behind closed doors” and schedule a one on one meeting to accelerate your business in the right direction.

Whatʼs the agenda of the day?

Seasoned PE experts from the CEE region such as Fabian Wasmus, partner at Vitruvian Partners, and Emilia Mamajova, founding partner at Espira Investments, will share how they manage operational excellence during the coronavirus pandemic.

The panel will also include Pekka Maki, managing partner at the pan-European fund 3TS Capital Partners, and Martin Chocholacek, VP at Enterprise Investors.

VC investors and fund managers will discuss the current state of VC in 2020. How COVID-19 changed the curve? Are founders from CEE ready more than ever to go to market? Marcin Hejka, managing partner and co-founder at OTB Ventures, Dan Lupu, partner at Earlybird, and others will talk about the investorsʼ growing appetite and preferences as well as challenges they currently face. Apart from that, Wojciech Jezierski, partner at Abris Capital Partners, will share what are the challenges of portfolio companies during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Will you join them with your own point of view?

Register now

The pre-registration for the virtual conference is now available at this link. Access is free of charge for General Partners and Limited Partners. Gold partner of the conference is CSOB.