TI investigative journalism program screens ‘All the President’s Men’

BBJ

The Transparency International Hungary mentor-mentee program for young investigative journalists will hold a round-table discussion and screening of Watergate film “All the President’s Men” next Tuesday (January 16).

TI Hungary’s fifth mentor-mentee program was launched in November 2017, with eight mentors and their mentees working together for a period of three months. The result of their work will be eight investigative articles that reveal new information on corruption-related issues.

As part of the program, TI Hungary is organising the roundtable and film screening at Cirkó-Gejzír Cinema (Balassi Bálint u. 15-17, Budapest 1055).

Registration is from 5 p.m., the film starts at 5:30 p.m., and the discussion – “My Success Stories and Failures in Investigative Reporting and What I Have Learned From Them” – at 7:50 p.m.

Participation is free of charge, but places should be registered via diana.sebestyen@transparency.hu by January 15. The language of the event is Hungarian but interpretation is provided during the discussion.

The supporters of the mentor-mentee program are the embassies of the France, Sweden and the United States.