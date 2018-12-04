TI announces EU event for Intʼl Anti-Corruption Day

BBJ

Transparency International Hungary has announced a large-scale event on the occasion of International Anti-Corruption Day at the Brody Studios in Budapest, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The agenda will feature a conference on the democratic deficit and civic participation in Hungary called "For the citizens or by the citizens?" and an award ceremony for TIʼs poster competition entitled "How would you spend the EUʼs money?"

The event, which will conclude with the year-ending reception of Transparency International Hungary, will be held on Monday, December 10, running between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., at Brody Studios (Vörösmarty utca 38, 1064 Budapest). Further information (in Hungarian) is available at the eventʼs Facebook page.