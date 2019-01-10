This yearʼs Educatio expo opens today

Bence Gaál

Educatio, an event offering insights into higher education opportunities, opens today at the Hungexpo Budapest Fair Center, with more than 50 institutions of higher education from 18 countries awaiting visitors on a total area of 200,000 square meters, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Visitors at a previous edition of Educatio



The event is expected to draw 50,000 people over the course of its three days, with its nearly 200 exhibitions. Both Hungarian and international schools will be there to inform students, parents, and teachers alike.

"In this yearʼs agenda, special attention is given to dual education, and more employers will familiarize themselves with students than ever, as universities putting emphasis on practical knowledge has led to companies discovering that they should secure labor supply as early as possible," says Gábor Maszlavér, the main organizer of the event.

At Educatio, information about further education is provided by current students and educators of the participating institutions. Visitors may get answers to questions about their degree, training, university life, dormitory placement, and even their possible future prospects after conclusion of their studies. In addition to this, science and entertainment programs await guests, with information about student loans, student work, language learning, and the Erasmus program also available.