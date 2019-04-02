’The Power of Soft Skills’ event in Budapest

BBJ

LinkedIn Local Budapest will organize an event entitled "The Power of Soft Skills" on April 10, looking at ways to engage in networking differently, the organizers told the Budapest Business Journal.

The organizers say they aim to facilitate and encourage guests to meet fellow professionals and engage in a conversation on topics that are relevant to their personal and professional development.

The event will feature a diverse crowd of professionals, but guests can also learn about the crucial role soft skills play at work from a keynote speaker. Participants will also be able to practice their own soft skills during the evening.

Registration for the second LinkedIn Local Budapest networking event for professionals is open at this link.

The number of tickets is limited. Further information is available at the eventʼs Facebook page.